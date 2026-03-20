Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.01, for a total value of $312,831.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,613 shares in the company, valued at $782,321.13. This represents a 28.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Patricia L. Wadors sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.71, for a total value of $109,936.20. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $603.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $712.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $714.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up from $610.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $614.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5%

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $505.00 and a 200-day moving average of $512.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $603.88.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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