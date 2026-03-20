NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Bought by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $23,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $2,375,545,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,765.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,968,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755,563 shares during the period. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $177,198,000. Amundi grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 12,461,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,881 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in NextEra Energy by 18.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,796,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 167,481 shares in the company, valued at $15,073,290. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. The trade was a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock valued at $17,075,619. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $92.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

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NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of NEE opened at $92.40 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $95.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $192.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.68%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Further Reading

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