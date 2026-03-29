Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Co. (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,675 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the February 26th total of 86,214 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 114,570 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shiseido stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 0.30. Shiseido has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.79.

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Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.27%.Shiseido has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Smbc Nikko Sec. upgraded shares of Shiseido to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shiseido

About Shiseido

(Get Free Report)

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

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