Short Interest in SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF) Increases By 57.3%

SAF-Holland SE (OTCMKTS:SFHLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,751 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the February 26th total of 13,190 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

SAF-Holland Price Performance

Shares of SAF-Holland stock opened at C$18.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.11. SAF-Holland has a one year low of C$16.45 and a one year high of C$18.86.

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About SAF-Holland

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SAF-Holland SA, trading on the OTC markets under the ticker SFHLF, is an international supplier of chassis-related systems for commercial vehicles. The company’s product portfolio encompasses landing gear, fifth wheel couplings, axles, suspension systems, coupling systems and related electronic components. These components are sold both to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of trailers, tractor units and buses as well as to the independent aftermarket, supporting the full life cycle of heavy?duty vehicles.

SAF-Holland’s origins date back to the 19th and early 20th centuries, when its predecessor entities—SAF in France and Holland Hitch in the United States—began producing mechanical components for transport equipment.

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