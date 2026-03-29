Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 133,349 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the February 26th total of 96,149 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

SHPMF opened at $1.46 on Friday. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50.

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About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

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Shanghai Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS: SHPMF) is a leading integrated healthcare company headquartered in Shanghai, China. Established in 1994 through the consolidation of state?owned pharmaceutical entities, the firm has built a comprehensive business model spanning pharmaceutical distribution, manufacturing and retail pharmacy services. The company’s core distribution network delivers prescription and over?the?counter medications, medical devices and healthcare products to hospitals, clinics and community pharmacies across mainland China.

In its manufacturing segment, Shanghai Pharmaceuticals produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), finished dosage forms and chemical intermediates.

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