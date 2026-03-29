RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Short Interest Update

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,416 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 26th total of 6,918 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,138.7 days.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $755.18 on Friday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $705.00 and a 12-month high of $887.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $806.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.10.

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RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

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RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft is a Germany-based manufacturer of professional cooking appliances for commercial kitchens. Headquartered in Landsberg am Lech, the company specializes in the design, development and production of intelligent cooking systems that combine steam and convection heat. Its flagship products include the selfCookingCenter® combi ovens and the iVario® multifunctional appliance, which are engineered to automate cooking processes, improve efficiency and maintain food quality in large-scale operations.

Founded in 1973, RATIONAL has pioneered advancements in thermal food preparation technology, introducing programmable controls and precise climate management to streamline kitchen workflows.

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