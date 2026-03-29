27,631 Shares in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ Purchased by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.1% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 868.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

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Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.45. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $23.73.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0772 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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