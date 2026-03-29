Net Worth Advisory Group Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. $ZION

Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,061 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 76.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,434 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 59,483 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 18.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 40,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 504,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 10,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 15,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $1,019,868.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,269.30. This trade represents a 27.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 28,980 shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $1,772,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 82,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,029,587.50. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 55,581 shares of company stock worth $3,498,774 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Brean Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $55.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

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