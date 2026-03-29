5,038 Shares in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Bought by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,816,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,125,000 after purchasing an additional 194,325 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,354,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,922 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,028,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,238,000 after purchasing an additional 928,047 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.9% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,677,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,506,000 after buying an additional 364,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,967,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $836,852,000 after buying an additional 148,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE opened at $152.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.17 and a 12 month high of $189.35. The stock has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.96.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.23% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $740,502.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 48,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,322. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $383,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 27,679 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,566. The trade was a 8.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 348,418 shares of company stock worth $54,196,631 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

More Intercontinental Exchange News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intercontinental Exchange this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $183.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $202.00) on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.73.

View Our Latest Report on Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a global operator of exchanges, clearing houses and data services that provides infrastructure for the trading, clearing, settlement and information needs of financial and commodity markets. Founded in 2000 by Jeffrey C. Sprecher as an electronic energy trading platform, the company has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to operate a broad portfolio of assets spanning listed equities, futures and options, fixed income, and over-the-counter derivatives.

Further Reading

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