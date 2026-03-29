1,639 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA Acquired by Net Worth Advisory Group

Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,959,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,662,000 after purchasing an additional 179,443 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,408,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,065,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,199,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 58.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,872,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,214,000 after acquiring an additional 690,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, EVP Michael R. Mcalevey sold 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.37, for a total transaction of $903,528.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 8,853 shares in the company, valued at $4,721,924.61. The trade was a 16.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.09, for a total value of $747,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,194.27. This represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,214 shares of company stock valued at $7,797,595 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $472.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $510.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.97. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.43 and a twelve month high of $556.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $8.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.37 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 409.11% and a net margin of 8.97%.The company had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $520.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $598.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. KeyCorp set a $503.00 price target on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $423.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCA Healthcare

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare is a for?profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company’s core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA’s services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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