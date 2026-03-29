Petros Family Wealth LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Petros Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Petros Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $636.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $682.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $679.88. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company has a market capitalization of $700.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

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