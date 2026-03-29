KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 14,262 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 73.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,262 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Advyzon Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 342,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 18,903 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.5% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 371,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after acquiring an additional 46,638 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,982,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the period. Finally, Bensler LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 134,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,971 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $44.27 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $50.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

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