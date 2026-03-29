Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 15,692 Shares of Edison International $EIX

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 169.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 124,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 78,531 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 55.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 51,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,381 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,695,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,984,000 after purchasing an additional 28,586 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 67.6% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Edison International by 141.8% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

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Edison International Stock Performance

NYSE EIX opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $75.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.42.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. Edison International had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Edison International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.200 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 6.250-6.650 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.8775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Edison International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Edison International

Edison International Profile

(Free Report)

Edison International is a publicly traded utility holding company based in Rosemead, California, whose principal subsidiary is Southern California Edison (SCE). As an electric utility holding company, Edison International oversees the delivery of electricity through SCE’s integrated network of generation procurement, transmission and distribution infrastructure, serving millions of customers across central, coastal and southern California. The company’s operations focus on reliable energy delivery, customer service, regulatory compliance and long-term infrastructure planning for a complex and high-demand service territory.

The company’s activities include procuring and managing a diverse resource mix, maintaining and upgrading transmission and distribution systems, and implementing grid modernization projects.

Further Reading

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