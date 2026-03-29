Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. $NTRA

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,307 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Natera during the second quarter worth approximately $277,749,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,871,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,129 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $428,987,000 after acquiring an additional 727,366 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Natera by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,338,000 after acquiring an additional 673,315 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 527,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,983,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

In other Natera news, insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 144,992 shares in the company, valued at $34,035,422.08. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 85,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $19,680,185.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 127,881 shares in the company, valued at $29,504,704.32. This represents a 40.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 318,344 shares of company stock valued at $74,091,416 in the last three months. 5.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Natera Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $182.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.38 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.38. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $256.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.68 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 9.03%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Profile

(Free Report)

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

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