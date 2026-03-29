Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 2,122 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 5,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Key Headlines Impacting Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is deepening its AI infrastructure ties by backing a massive Texas data?center project to be leased by Anthropic — a strategic move that secures capacity for large AI models and strengthens a key partner relationship. Read More.

Alphabet is deepening its AI infrastructure ties by backing a massive Texas data?center project to be leased by Anthropic — a strategic move that secures capacity for large AI models and strengthens a key partner relationship. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street has been raising targets: Needham and other analysts have issued $400+/high?3xx targets and firms like Wells Fargo raised theirs recently — supporting medium?term upside narratives despite the pullback. Read More.

Wall Street has been raising targets: Needham and other analysts have issued $400+/high?3xx targets and firms like Wells Fargo raised theirs recently — supporting medium?term upside narratives despite the pullback. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly beats, accelerating Google Cloud backlog (~$240B reported), and rapid Gemini adoption underpin revenue visibility and long?term growth expectations. Read More.

Fundamentals remain strong: recent quarterly beats, accelerating Google Cloud backlog (~$240B reported), and rapid Gemini adoption underpin revenue visibility and long?term growth expectations. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Google Research’s TurboQuant memory?compression work has spooked memory suppliers but can be a net positive for Alphabet — lower AI infrastructure costs and greater model efficiency improve margins and competitive positioning. Read More.

Google Research’s TurboQuant memory?compression work has spooked memory suppliers but can be a net positive for Alphabet — lower AI infrastructure costs and greater model efficiency improve margins and competitive positioning. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Technically the stock is in a correction from its highs and some commentators frame the selloff as a buying opportunity; price action below key short?term supports is increasing volatility but not yet changing the longer?term bull case. Read More.

Technically the stock is in a correction from its highs and some commentators frame the selloff as a buying opportunity; price action below key short?term supports is increasing volatility but not yet changing the longer?term bull case. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Legal risk intensified after a high?profile jury found YouTube (Alphabet) liable in a social?media addiction bellwether case — the direct damages are small but the ruling increases headline and litigation risk across many pending suits and could force product or regulatory changes that hit engagement/ads. Read More.

Legal risk intensified after a high?profile jury found YouTube (Alphabet) liable in a social?media addiction bellwether case — the direct damages are small but the ruling increases headline and litigation risk across many pending suits and could force product or regulatory changes that hit engagement/ads. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Broader market and geopolitical pressures: a tech sector selloff (Nasdaq weakness, Iran war worries) and legal blows to peers like Meta have amplified outflows from large cap tech, pressuring GOOG along with the group. Read More.

Broader market and geopolitical pressures: a tech sector selloff (Nasdaq weakness, Iran war worries) and legal blows to peers like Meta have amplified outflows from large cap tech, pressuring GOOG along with the group. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Institutional/insider moves and high?profile position trims (reported sales and some billionaire reductions) add selling pressure and headline risk in the near term. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $35,060,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold 2,110,165 shares of company stock valued at $118,134,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $273.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $350.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $348.00 price objective (up from $345.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (up from $355.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as “Other Bets.” Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company’s history.

Alphabet’s core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company’s ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.