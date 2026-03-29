Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 330.2% in the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $130.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.46 and a 52-week high of $135.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 16.37%.The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.150-6.450 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 56.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP Phillip R. Ulrich sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $542,320.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,582,097.04. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,351 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $177,602.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,798.60. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.10.

Read Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP) is a major investor-owned electric utility headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. The company is primarily engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, operating a diverse portfolio of power plants and an extensive high-voltage transmission network. AEP serves retail customers through its regulated utility subsidiaries and provides wholesale power and grid services across multiple regional markets in the United States.

Operations span the full utility value chain: AEP owns and operates generation assets that include fossil-fuel, natural gas, nuclear and hydropower facilities, and it has been adding renewable resources to its mix.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.