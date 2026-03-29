SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF $ALLW Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (NASDAQ:ALLW – Free Report) by 526.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,092 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Puff Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Puff Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ALLW opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $776.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.85. SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $30.16.

SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF Profile

The SPDR Bridgewater All Weather ETF (ALLW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund utilizes Bridgewaters All Weather strategy, diversifying across asset classes to manage risk and optimize returns in varying market conditions. The fund aims for long-term capital growth ALLW was launched on Mar 5, 2025 and is issued by State Street.

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