Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 32,021 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 553.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,021 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,431,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 318,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,788,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,405,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $95.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $73.17 and a 12-month high of $103.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

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