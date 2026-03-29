9,705 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,577,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,992,000 after purchasing an additional 345,906 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,397,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,598 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80,392.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,554,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,202,000 after buying an additional 3,550,122 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,274,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,315,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,733,000 after buying an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $99.85 and a 1-year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell Midcap Index and measures the performance of equity securities of Russell Midcap Index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

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