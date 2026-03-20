Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Cuts Stake in GE Aerospace $GE

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lessened its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $10,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in GE Aerospace by 147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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GE Aerospace Trading Down 3.2%

NYSE:GE opened at $291.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.01. The stock has a market cap of $305.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $348.48.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Key Stories Impacting GE Aerospace

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Aerospace this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $375.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target (up from $378.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.12.

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Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares in the company, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the sale, the vice president owned 10,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,212.33. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single?aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

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