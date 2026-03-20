Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 5,898.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,535 shares during the quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA owned about 0.19% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $10,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 32.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 53,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FC Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $66.14 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $68.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.38.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3196 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

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