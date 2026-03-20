Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak Azamian Sells 11,667 Shares of Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) CEO Bobak Azamian sold 11,667 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $801,639.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 45,385 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,403.35. This represents a 20.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

TARS opened at $66.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -41.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $85.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 14.72% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Roundup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Deep Track Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the third quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,290,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,930,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,062,000 after acquiring an additional 491,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $19,095,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 11,730.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 437,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 433,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,834,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published tighter FY?2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 estimate moved toward a smaller loss), suggesting better-than-expected recovery potential and giving investors a fundamental bullish signal. Read More.

Lifesci Capital upgraded TARS to “Strong?Buy” and published tighter FY?2026 and quarterly EPS forecasts (e.g., FY2026 estimate moved toward a smaller loss), suggesting better-than-expected recovery potential and giving investors a fundamental bullish signal. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable (average recommendation ~“Moderate Buy”), so Lifesci’s view improves outlook but doesn’t represent unanimous conviction across Street. Read More.

Analyst consensus remains mixed?to?favorable (average recommendation ~“Moderate Buy”), so Lifesci’s view improves outlook but doesn’t represent unanimous conviction across Street. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (around 90%), and several large funds recently increased positions—a stabilizing factor that can limit extreme volatility but also means big holders can move the stock via position changes. Read More.

Institutional ownership is high (around 90%), and several large funds recently increased positions—a stabilizing factor that can limit extreme volatility but also means big holders can move the stock via position changes. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple Form 4s show the CEO, director William J. Link and several other insiders sold large blocks between March 16–19 (CEO sales ~11–12k shares on consecutive days; director sold 12,500 shares), which can trigger short?term downward pressure and raises investor concern about near?term liquidity or profit?taking. Read More. | Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TARS

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro?effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early?stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.