eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Cornelius Boone Sells 16,685 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) SVP Cornelius Boone sold 16,685 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total value of $1,542,361.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 94,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,733,638.76. This represents a 15.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

eBay Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $90.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. eBay’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on eBay from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of eBay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Citizens Jmp reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Arete Research boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

Read Our Latest Report on eBay

Key Stories Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target on eBay to $114 (from $107) and reiterated a Buy, citing strength in eBay’s AI execution — an analyst upgrade that can lift sentiment and valuation expectations. Citi Raises eBay Target

Citi raised its price target on eBay to $114 (from $107) and reiterated a Buy, citing strength in eBay’s AI execution — an analyst upgrade that can lift sentiment and valuation expectations. Positive Sentiment: Retail and marketing activity: multiple consumer outlets are promoting eBay deals, and eBay is running event livestreams (e.g., MegaCon Orlando) that can boost engagement and short?term GMV. These help reinforce demand narratives. MegaCon Orlando eBay livestreams

Retail and marketing activity: multiple consumer outlets are promoting eBay deals, and eBay is running event livestreams (e.g., MegaCon Orlando) that can boost engagement and short?term GMV. These help reinforce demand narratives. Neutral Sentiment: Positive editorial/roundup coverage: eBay appears in articles listing high?growth dividend stocks and consumer deal roundups — helpful for investor awareness but not an immediate earnings or regulatory driver. Coverage: High-growth dividend lists

Positive editorial/roundup coverage: eBay appears in articles listing high?growth dividend stocks and consumer deal roundups — helpful for investor awareness but not an immediate earnings or regulatory driver. Neutral Sentiment: Mentions on shows and trade ideas (e.g., CNBC coverage referenced by Benzinga) keep eBay in conversation with investors but are not catalytic by themselves. CNBC ‘Final Trades’ mention

Mentions on shows and trade ideas (e.g., CNBC coverage referenced by Benzinga) keep eBay in conversation with investors but are not catalytic by themselves. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: three senior VPs disclosed sizable stock sales this week (totaling several million dollars), trimming their holdings by double?digit percentages — a near?term negative for sentiment even if sales may be for diversification or liquidity. Insider sale filings

Insider selling: three senior VPs disclosed sizable stock sales this week (totaling several million dollars), trimming their holdings by double?digit percentages — a near?term negative for sentiment even if sales may be for diversification or liquidity. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory / reputational risk: Mexico’s culture ministry urged eBay to stop sales of pre?Hispanic artifacts — a request that could lead to tighter controls, negative press, or operational headwinds in specific categories. The impact depends on eBay’s response and scope of affected listings. Mexico urges eBay to halt artefact sales

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth $235,149,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 4,452,655.3% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,092,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $182,282,000 after buying an additional 2,092,748 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in eBay by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $163,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,116 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in eBay by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,309,698 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $755,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in eBay by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,858,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $161,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,601 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eBay

(Get Free Report)

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.