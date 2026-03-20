Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Target Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 83.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

Here are the key takeaways from Target Healthcare REIT’s conference call:

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Strong financial recovery: EPRA EPS rose 8.5% to £0.034 (adjusted EPS +3% excluding one-off arrears), EPRA NTA increased 4% to £1.194, dividend cover is 113% (107% ex-arrears) and the six-month total accounting return was 6.8%.

EPRA EPS rose 8.5% to £0.034 (adjusted EPS +3% excluding one-off arrears), EPRA NTA increased 4% to £1.194, dividend cover is 113% (107% ex-arrears) and the six-month total accounting return was 6.8%. High-quality, inflation-linked portfolio: 86 homes (~£900m portfolio) with annualized contracted rent of £59.5m, 100% ensuite wet rooms and EPC A/B ratings, and rental income fully linked to inflation.

86 homes (~£900m portfolio) with annualized contracted rent of £59.5m, 100% ensuite wet rooms and EPC A/B ratings, and rental income fully linked to inflation. Active capital recycling and growth runway: Management disposed of 10 homes at a premium, redeployed part proceeds into three acquisitions and a forward commit (adding c.£2m contracted rent so far), and reports a pipeline of opportunities >6% NIY that exceeds available capital; LTV is ~15% with a target toward 25% as acquisitions proceed.

Management disposed of 10 homes at a premium, redeployed part proceeds into three acquisitions and a forward commit (adding c.£2m contracted rent so far), and reports a pipeline of opportunities >6% NIY that exceeds available capital; LTV is ~15% with a target toward 25% as acquisitions proceed. Operational metrics improving: Average rent cover is 1.9x (highest since IPO), mature-home occupancy ~85%, £1.9m of historic arrears recovered and management expects to return to 100% rent collection by year-end.

Average rent cover is 1.9x (highest since IPO), mature-home occupancy ~85%, £1.9m of historic arrears recovered and management expects to return to 100% rent collection by year-end. Ongoing sector risks remain, including periodic tenant/operator issues, staffing and regulatory instability, and a wide spread of valuation yields (5.6%–8.9%) driven by covenant strength and local operational performance.

Target Healthcare REIT Stock Up 0.9%

Target Healthcare REIT stock opened at GBX 102.96 on Friday. Target Healthcare REIT has a 52-week low of GBX 83.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 108.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £638.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 104.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 98.60.

About Target Healthcare REIT

Our investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth, from a portfolio of UK care homes, diversified by tenant, geography, and resident payment profile. We only invest in modern, purpose-built homes.

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