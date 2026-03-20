NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Samuel Yount Sells 71,988 Shares

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) insider Samuel Yount sold 71,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $742,916.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,401.36. This trade represents a 29.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Samuel Yount also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 12th, Samuel Yount sold 3,011 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $31,946.71.

NerdWallet Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $10.27 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $685.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.37 million. NerdWallet had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.66%. NerdWallet’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

NerdWallet declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRDS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered NerdWallet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research cut NerdWallet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NRDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,994,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,977,000 after purchasing an additional 48,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after buying an additional 55,003 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in NerdWallet by 26.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,133,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,200,000 after buying an additional 234,691 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 9.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 81,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NerdWallet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after buying an additional 28,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

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