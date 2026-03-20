Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 134,905 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 363,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Klondike Gold Trading Up 4.8%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of C$55.85 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Klondike Gold Company Profile

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Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Klondike District gold project located in Dawson City, Yukon Territory. The company was formerly known as Arbor Resources Inc and changed its name to Klondike Gold Corp. in January 1996. Klondike Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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