Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Raised by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $180,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.3%

V stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.03 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $544.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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