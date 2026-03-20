Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Raised by Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd

Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 527,530 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 0.9% of Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $180,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Visa by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie Infrastructure restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on Visa in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.65.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,641.18. The trade was a 52.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.3%
V stock opened at $299.86 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.03 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $544.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $321.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.14%.
Trending Headlines about Visa
Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Visa deepens commerce capabilities with Ingenico to integrate POS hardware, gateway and risk services — a move that helps Visa capture more of the merchant value chain and cross?sell services. Visa’s Ingenico Tie-Up: Expanding Beyond the Payment Layer
- Positive Sentiment: Visa scales new capabilities for online risk and authorization (Visa Intelligent Authorisation launched in Europe) — this can reduce merchant fraud losses and increase authorization rates, supporting volumes and fees. Visa Scales Intelligent Authorization Tech to Europe
- Positive Sentiment: Partnerships in new verticals: Visa + Paythru to build a white?label EV fleet wallet and Fastboy’s BambooPay is available via Cybersource (a Visa Acceptance solution) — both expand payment flow reach and merchant integrations. Visa and Paythru Team on EV Payments With White-Label Fleet Wallet Fastboy Payments Connects BambooPay Gateway to Cybersource Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Visa pushes into agentic/AI payments and crypto tooling (Visa CLI, support for Stripe/Tempo machine payments protocol) — positions Visa to be the rails for AI agents and new card-based agentic commerce. This could create new volume streams if adoption grows. Visa and Stripe-backed Tempo launch tools for AI agents on same day
- Positive Sentiment: Marketing/volume driver: Bank of America and Visa announced a FIFA World Cup 2026 sweepstakes for BofA Visa cardholders, which may boost consumer card use during the campaign period. BofA Teams with Visa to Offer Cardholders a Chance to Win a Trip to the FIFA World Cup 2026™
- Neutral Sentiment: Security/identity focus: Visa highlights identity and AI risks at checkout (login alone isn’t enough). Important for long?term fraud costs and product roadmap but not an immediate earnings driver. Visa Says Login Isn’t Enough as AI Enters the Checkout Flow
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought ~129,825 put contracts (?+332% vs. normal volume), indicating elevated short?term bearish hedging/speculation which can pressure the stock if sentiment worsens. (Market commentaries have noted recent downside intraday moves.)
- Negative Sentiment: Recent pullback and coverage: Visa fell more than the broader market in recent sessions, prompting “buy the dip” narratives but also reflecting investor caution on multiples and rate/fx exposures. Here’s Why Visa (V) Fell More Than Broader Market
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.
Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.
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