Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Increases Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 785.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $9,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $1,809,220,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after buying an additional 2,048,792 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after acquiring an additional 675,629 shares during the period.

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GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GEV stock opened at $874.43 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $894.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $774.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $669.84. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.45.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $761.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $831.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEV

Key Stories Impacting GE Vernova

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2028 revenue and cash?flow outlook after stronger-than-expected order momentum across power, wind and electrification — a direct catalyst for higher investor expectations on growth and margins. Read More.

Management raised its 2028 revenue and cash?flow outlook after stronger-than-expected order momentum across power, wind and electrification — a direct catalyst for higher investor expectations on growth and margins. Read More. Positive Sentiment: GEV and Hitachi outlined a roughly $40 billion SMR (small modular reactor) investment pipeline — a multi?year, high?margin opportunity that materially expands the company’s nuclear backlog and long?term project revenue potential. Read More.

GEV and Hitachi outlined a roughly $40 billion SMR (small modular reactor) investment pipeline — a multi?year, high?margin opportunity that materially expands the company’s nuclear backlog and long?term project revenue potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI data?center electrification is driving surge in gas?turbine demand; backlog jumped to ~83 GW, improving near?term revenue visibility and underpinning the company’s bullish guidance. Read More.

AI data?center electrification is driving surge in gas?turbine demand; backlog jumped to ~83 GW, improving near?term revenue visibility and underpinning the company’s bullish guidance. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GE Vernova completed the sale of its Proficy manufacturing?software business to TPG; combined into Velotic, this sharpens GEV’s pure?play energy profile but reduces direct exposure to industrial software revenue. Read More.

GE Vernova completed the sale of its Proficy manufacturing?software business to TPG; combined into Velotic, this sharpens GEV’s pure?play energy profile but reduces direct exposure to industrial software revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market structure trends favor spinoffs and focused single?business companies; investors are rewarding separated energy portfolios, providing a favorable valuation backdrop for GEV. Read More.

Market structure trends favor spinoffs and focused single?business companies; investors are rewarding separated energy portfolios, providing a favorable valuation backdrop for GEV. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management’s presentation at the Bank of America Global Industrials conference reiterated strategy and backlog details — useful for modeling but not an immediate earnings event. Read More.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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