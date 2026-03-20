REVOX Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (REX)

REVOX (REX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. REVOX has a market cap of $178.99 thousand and $227.26 thousand worth of REVOX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, REVOX has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One REVOX token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

REVOX Token Profile

REVOX launched on June 1st, 2022. REVOX’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000,000 tokens. REVOX’s official Twitter account is @revoxdotai. The official website for REVOX is www.revox.ai. REVOX’s official message board is readonofficial.medium.com.

REVOX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REVOX (REX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. REVOX has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 2,741,702,084 in circulation. The last known price of REVOX is 0.0000876 USD and is down -6.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $219,264.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.revox.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REVOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

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