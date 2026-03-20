Holos Integrated Wealth LLC Invests $890,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.5% of Holos Integrated Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,926,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,225,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,598 shares in the last quarter. Canerector Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 61,151.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 27,648,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,668,000 after purchasing an additional 27,603,817 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,959,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,896,927,000 after purchasing an additional 75,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $606.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $811.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $641.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $629.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $622.16.

More Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News

Positive Sentiment: Long-term buy-the-dip case highlighted by The Motley Fool, which argues historical sell-offs create attractive entry points for broad-market ETFs like VOO and could support inflows from patient investors. Read More.

Long-term buy-the-dip case highlighted by The Motley Fool, which argues historical sell-offs create attractive entry points for broad-market ETFs like VOO and could support inflows from patient investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Energy has been the lone sector holding up in March, which cushions the index but is too small to fully prop up the S&P 500 by itself. Sector concentration means VOO’s breadth remains vulnerable if other sectors continue to weaken. Read More.

Energy has been the lone sector holding up in March, which cushions the index but is too small to fully prop up the S&P 500 by itself. Sector concentration means VOO’s breadth remains vulnerable if other sectors continue to weaken. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: S&P 500 index structure developments (including 24/7 perpetual futures) and technical commentary note markets are searching for a short-term floor — useful context for traders but not an immediate catalyst for VOO flows. Read More.

S&P 500 index structure developments (including 24/7 perpetual futures) and technical commentary note markets are searching for a short-term floor — useful context for traders but not an immediate catalyst for VOO flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative ETF analysis (VOO vs. SPY vs. IVV) reminds investors these S&P 500 ETFs are largely interchangeable for long-term exposure, so fund flows often track index-level moves rather than issuer-specific news. Read More.

Comparative ETF analysis (VOO vs. SPY vs. IVV) reminds investors these S&P 500 ETFs are largely interchangeable for long-term exposure, so fund flows often track index-level moves rather than issuer-specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan lowered its year-end S&P 500 target to 7,200 from 7,500, signaling strategist caution that markets may be underpricing risks from supply shocks and weakening demand — a bearish signal for index-tracking ETFs like VOO. Read More.

JPMorgan lowered its year-end S&P 500 target to 7,200 from 7,500, signaling strategist caution that markets may be underpricing risks from supply shocks and weakening demand — a bearish signal for index-tracking ETFs like VOO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Hot PPI data and a sharp oil spike have raised concerns about a tougher Fed outlook and higher near-term inflation, prompting risk-off moves that weigh on VOO. Read More.

Hot PPI data and a sharp oil spike have raised concerns about a tougher Fed outlook and higher near-term inflation, prompting risk-off moves that weigh on VOO. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Escalating Middle East tensions (Israel–Iran) and political/military headlines are driving risk aversion and helped push VOO lower in premarket and early trading. Read More.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:

(Free Report)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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