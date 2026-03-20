Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Buys 21,997 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,997 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.6% of Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $172,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 101,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 125.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 5,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM opened at $338.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $348.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $308.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSM. Zacks Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

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About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

See Also

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