Miller Global Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 5,629 Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,163,719,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,026,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,963,934,000 after purchasing an additional 445,283 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,728,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,366,655,000 after buying an additional 2,660,910 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,620,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,790,773,000 after buying an additional 127,466 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,500,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,611,553,000 after buying an additional 1,126,912 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Exxon Mobil

Positive Sentiment: Shift in investor narrative — coverage argues XOM’s outlook is improving as analysts and investors bake in higher oil-price assumptions and re-rate Exxon’s valuation, supporting momentum in the shares. Read More.

Shift in investor narrative — coverage argues XOM’s outlook is improving as analysts and investors bake in higher oil-price assumptions and re-rate Exxon’s valuation, supporting momentum in the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms (including Barclays and Mizuho) have raised price targets, which boosts buy-side conviction and helps push XOM toward 52-week highs. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms (including Barclays and Mizuho) have raised price targets, which boosts buy-side conviction and helps push XOM toward 52-week highs. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Project acceleration in Guyana — Exxon says a new floating production facility is nearly complete and will speed project startups, implying earlier cash flow from high-margin barrels. Read More.

Project acceleration in Guyana — Exxon says a new floating production facility is nearly complete and will speed project startups, implying earlier cash flow from high-margin barrels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Balance-sheet strength highlighted — analysts note Exxon’s low leverage and healthy cash generation make it resilient to commodity swings and able to capitalize on higher prices. Read More.

Balance-sheet strength highlighted — analysts note Exxon’s low leverage and healthy cash generation make it resilient to commodity swings and able to capitalize on higher prices. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwind — energy stocks broadly are rising today, so part of XOM’s move is market-driven rather than purely company-specific. Read More.

Sector tailwind — energy stocks broadly are rising today, so part of XOM’s move is market-driven rather than purely company-specific. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Exploration step in Greece — a JV including ExxonMobil is moving to next-phase exploration off Greece; potential upside is long?dated and high risk, so it’s a watch item rather than immediate upside. Read More.

Exploration step in Greece — a JV including ExxonMobil is moving to next-phase exploration off Greece; potential upside is long?dated and high risk, so it’s a watch item rather than immediate upside. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed — a vice president sold ~1,080 shares; while small, insider selling can create short-term sentiment noise for some investors. Read More.

Insider sale disclosed — a vice president sold ~1,080 shares; while small, insider selling can create short-term sentiment noise for some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regional security risk — a nearby refinery (SAMREF) tied to regional partners was reportedly targeted in an aerial attack (minimal impact reported), underscoring geopolitical tail?risks that can push oil volatility and create episodic market swings. Read More.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.4%

Here are the key news stories impacting Exxon Mobil this week:

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $158.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $659.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.84. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm had revenue of $80.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 61.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

About Exxon Mobil

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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