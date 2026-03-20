Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Orbit International had a negative net margin of 22.38% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter.

Orbit International Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ORBT opened at $5.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29. Orbit International has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.10.

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About Orbit International

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Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) is a designer and manufacturer of high-reliability power conversion products serving commercial, industrial and military markets. The company’s offerings include AC/DC power supplies, DC/DC converters, EMI filters and related power system components engineered to meet rigorous performance and regulatory requirements.

Orbit International specializes in custom design solutions, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in aerospace, defense, nuclear and medical sectors.

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