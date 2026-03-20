Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $57.67 million during the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 541.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Firefly Aerospace’s conference call:

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Record 2025 performance — Firefly more than doubled annual revenue to $159.9 million, reported the company’s highest quarterly revenue of $57.7 million, exited Q4 with a ~$1.4 billion backlog and ~$893 million in cash and short?term investments.

— Firefly more than doubled annual revenue to $159.9 million, reported the company’s highest quarterly revenue of $57.7 million, exited Q4 with a ~$1.4 billion backlog and ~$893 million in cash and short?term investments. Successful launch momentum — Alpha Flight 7 returned to orbit, validated a second?stage relight and de?risked avionics/batteries ahead of Alpha Block II, and the company plans four Alpha launches in 2026 with Block II debuting on Flight 8 to support national?security and commercial missions.

Strategic SciTec integration and defense traction — the SciTec acquisition closed, FORGE achieved operational acceptance and was used in recent missile?warning operations, SciTec won incremental FORGE funding (adding $109M) and is positioned for large Pentagon opportunities (SHIELD/Golden Dome), creating meaningful defense revenue upside.

Continued losses and cash burn — Q4 GAAP operating loss was $85.6 million (non?GAAP operating loss $64.5M), Q4 free cash flow was negative $79.3 million, capex is rising and remaining SciTec acquisition payments (~$24M) plus higher near?term cash usage pose financing and execution risks.

Eclipse and spacecraft build progress — the medium?lift Eclipse program has over 100 Miranda hot fires and key hardware/tests underway with first?stage delivery to Northrop planned later this year, while a full?variant Eclipse first launch is targeted no earlier than 2027.

Firefly Aerospace Price Performance

FLY stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15. Firefly Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 6.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FLY shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Firefly Aerospace from $55.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating on shares of Firefly Aerospace in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on Firefly Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

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More Firefly Aerospace News

Here are the key news stories impacting Firefly Aerospace this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Industrial Partners LP purchased a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,863,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,409,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Firefly Aerospace during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,711,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Firefly Aerospace by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,773,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,676,000 after buying an additional 1,241,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in Firefly Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $35,337,000.

Firefly Aerospace Company Profile

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Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) is a U.S.-based aerospace company that designs, manufactures and operates launch vehicles and in-space systems for commercial, civil and national security customers. The company focuses on providing end-to-end small- and medium-lift launch services, mission integration and spacecraft hardware to support satellite deployment and on-orbit operations.

Firefly’s product portfolio includes the Alpha small launch vehicle, developed to carry small satellites to low Earth orbit, and plans for larger vehicles and in-space capabilities to address a range of payload sizes and mission profiles.

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