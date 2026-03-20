Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AKZOY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Akzo Nobel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

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Akzo Nobel Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of AKZOY opened at $18.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities research analysts expect that Akzo Nobel will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akzo Nobel

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Akzo Nobel N.V. is a Dutch multinational company specializing in paints, coatings and specialty chemicals. Established through the 1994 merger of Akzo and Nobel Industries, the company traces its roots back to chemical and saltpeter production in the Netherlands. Today, Akzo Nobel is recognized as one of the world’s leading coatings manufacturers, serving both decorative and industrial markets.

The company’s business is organized into three principal segments: Decorative Paints, Performance Coatings and Specialty Chemicals.

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