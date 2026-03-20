First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,775 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 27,909 shares.The stock last traded at $128.3140 and had previously closed at $128.97.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.12.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5,077.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

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