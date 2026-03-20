SoSoValue (SOSO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112.82 Million

SoSoValue (SOSO) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One SoSoValue token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SoSoValue has a total market cap of $112.82 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of SoSoValue was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SoSoValue has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

SoSoValue Token Profile

SoSoValue launched on January 23rd, 2025. SoSoValue’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,766,576 tokens. SoSoValue’s official Twitter account is @sosovaluecrypto. SoSoValue’s official website is sosovalue.com.

SoSoValue Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SoSoValue (SOSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. SoSoValue has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 312,001,548 in circulation. The last known price of SoSoValue is 0.40272957 USD and is down -7.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,548,392.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sosovalue.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SoSoValue directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SoSoValue should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SoSoValue using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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