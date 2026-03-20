World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.33 Billion

World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last seven days, World Liberty Financial USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One World Liberty Financial USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. World Liberty Financial USD has a total market cap of $4.43 billion and $2.33 billion worth of World Liberty Financial USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

World Liberty Financial USD Profile

World Liberty Financial USD’s total supply is 4,432,747,110 tokens. World Liberty Financial USD’s official Twitter account is @worldlibertyfi. World Liberty Financial USD’s official website is www.worldlibertyfinancial.com.

Buying and Selling World Liberty Financial USD

According to CryptoCompare, “World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. World Liberty Financial USD has a current supply of 4,438,455,751.06770482. The last known price of World Liberty Financial USD is 0.9996154 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 932 active market(s) with $2,442,890,120.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.worldlibertyfinancial.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Liberty Financial USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Liberty Financial USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy World Liberty Financial USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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