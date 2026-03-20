Financial Comparison: Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF) & Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Else Nutrn (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) and Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Medtronic shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Medtronic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Else Nutrn and Medtronic”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Else Nutrn $5.82 million 0.33 -$11.08 million ($0.61) -0.08 Medtronic $33.54 billion 3.33 $4.66 billion $3.59 24.25

Medtronic has higher revenue and earnings than Else Nutrn. Else Nutrn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medtronic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Else Nutrn has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medtronic has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Else Nutrn and Medtronic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Else Nutrn -152.45% -843.88% -174.69% Medtronic 13.00% 14.82% 7.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Else Nutrn and Medtronic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Else Nutrn 0 0 0 0 0.00 Medtronic 0 10 15 1 2.65

Medtronic has a consensus target price of $110.74, indicating a potential upside of 27.23%. Given Medtronic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Medtronic is more favorable than Else Nutrn.

Summary

Medtronic beats Else Nutrn on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Else Nutrn

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Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants. The company provides its products through online. Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Medtronic

(Get Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software. It also provides aortic valves, surgical valve replacement and repair products, endovascular stent grafts and accessories, and transcatheter pulmonary valves; and percutaneous coronary intervention products, percutaneous angioplasty balloons, and products. The company's Medical Surgical Portfolio segment offers surgical stapling devices, vessel sealing instruments, wound closure, electrosurgery products, surgical artificial intelligence and robotic-assisted surgery products, hernia mechanical devices, mesh implants, gynecology and lung products, and various therapies to treat diseases, as well as products in the fields of minimally invasive gastrointestinal and hepatologic diagnostics and therapies, patient monitoring, airway management and ventilation therapies, and renal disease. Its Neuroscience Portfolio segment offers products for spinal surgeons; neurosurgeons; neurologists; pain management specialists; anesthesiologists; orthopedic surgeons; urologists; urogynecologists; interventional radiologists; ear, nose, and throat specialists; and systems that incorporate energy surgical instruments. It also provides image-guided surgery and intra-operative imaging systems and robotic guidance systems used in robot assisted spine procedures; and therapies for vasculature in and around the brain. The company's Diabetes Operating Unit segment offers insulin pumps and consumables, continuous glucose monitoring systems, smart insulin pen systems, and consumables and supplies. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

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