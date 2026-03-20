CVS Health Corporation (CVS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 on May 4th

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.665 per share by the pharmacy operator on Monday, May 4th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

CVS Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. CVS Health has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CVS Health to earn $6.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. CVS Health has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15. The firm has a market cap of $91.41 billion, a PE ratio of 52.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 0.44%.CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,709,530 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,424 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,382,158 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,155,380,000 after buying an additional 1,419,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,183,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,776,182,000 after buying an additional 1,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,592,356 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,189,793,000 after buying an additional 900,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,293,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,831,454,000 after acquiring an additional 760,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.