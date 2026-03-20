Lpwm LLC Purchases Shares of 11,347 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Lpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 176.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

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Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $77.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.40.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

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