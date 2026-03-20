Penbrook Management LLC Invests $1.18 Million in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. $DV

Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in DoubleVerify by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 988,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after acquiring an additional 220,639 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the third quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on DoubleVerify from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.88.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:DV opened at $10.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.98.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $205.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company’s platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify’s offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

See Also

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