Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Metagenomi in a report on Monday, December 22nd.

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Metagenomi Price Performance

MGX stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.91. Metagenomi has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.45.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). Metagenomi had a negative net margin of 348.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. The business had revenue of $3.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Metagenomi will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Metagenomi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Metagenomi by 1,840.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Metagenomi by 508.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metagenomi during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Metagenomi in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Metagenomi during the third quarter worth about $64,000.

About Metagenomi

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Metagenomi, Inc (NASDAQ: MGX) is a biotechnology company that specializes in the discovery and engineering of novel proteins and enzymes using metagenomics and CRISPR-based genome editing. The company’s proprietary platform integrates vast environmental DNA libraries with advanced machine learning and high-throughput screening to identify, optimize and commercialize enzymes for industrial, agricultural and pharmaceutical applications. By tapping into genetic diversity found in nature, Metagenomi aims to accelerate the development of tailored biocatalysts that improve process efficiency, reduce costs and support sustainability initiatives.

Metagenomi’s technology offerings include custom enzyme discovery services, protein engineering tools and licensing of optimized biocatalysts to partners across multiple sectors.

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