Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PUMSY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, January 29th.

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Puma Trading Down 2.5%

About Puma

OTCMKTS PUMSY opened at $2.36 on Friday. Puma has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41.

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Puma SE (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) is a German multinational company that designs, develops, markets and sells athletic and casual footwear, apparel and accessories. Founded in 1948 by Rudolf Dassler in Herzogenaurach, Germany, Puma has grown into one of the world’s leading sportswear brands. The company’s product portfolio spans performance-driven footwear for running, football and training, as well as sport-inspired lifestyle shoes and apparel. Complementary offerings include teamwear, bags, socks, headwear and various sports equipment.

Puma distributes its products through a diversified network of retail channels, including direct-to-consumer stores, e-commerce platforms, wholesale partners and licensed distributors.

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