Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Position Increased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 106,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of First Hawaiian Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. First Hawaiian Bank owned 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $22,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 89,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 626,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,481,000 after buying an additional 53,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 26,278 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $206.92 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $223.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.63 and a 200-day moving average of $211.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies. The Index contains all of the United States common stocks regularly traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges, and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market, except those stocks included in the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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