Park National Corp OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corporation $O

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,149 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,730,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,102,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,127 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 420.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,028,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 402.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,200,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,154,000 after buying an additional 961,416 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its 200 day moving average is $60.03. Realty Income Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.420 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.2705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 276.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on O shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, December 29th. Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $70.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Company Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company’s business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income’s portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.