Insider Selling: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Sells $117,720.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,355.86. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Corey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $116,080.00.
- On Monday, March 16th, Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $115,960.00.
Vita Coco Stock Down 3.4%
COCO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.
Vita Coco News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts remain supportive — several firms have raised price targets and reiterated buy/overweight views, providing upside narrative for investors. MarketBeat Coverage
- Positive Sentiment: Vita Coco launched a new flavored SKU (“Frosted Lemonade”), a modest product catalyst that can help retail sales and brand momentum in core channels. Vita Coco Treats Frosted Lemonade
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains high (reported ~88%); several funds showed small increases in stakes — supportive for stability but not an immediate catalyst. MarketBeat Institutional Activity
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent media pieces discuss analyst views and whether COCO is a buy; such coverage can influence flows but doesn’t change fundamentals immediately. Zacks Analyst Discussion
- Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling this week: COO Jonathan Burth sold 60,000 shares (~$3.52M), a ~50.9% cut to his holding. Large insider exits from senior ops management weigh on sentiment. COO Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Additional insider sales: CFO Corey Baker, Director Kenneth Sadowsky, and insider Es Charles Van each sold shares this week (multiple filings), adding to downward pressure on the stock. CFO Form 4 Director Form 4 Es Charles Van Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results included an EPS miss (reported $0.09 vs. $0.13 consensus) despite revenue roughly in line/above expectations — a reminder that near-term profit delivery is a risk. Earnings Recap
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vita Coco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco
About Vita Coco
Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.
The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.
Further Reading
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