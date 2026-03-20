Insider Selling: Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) CFO Sells $117,720.00 in Stock

Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CFO Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,355.86. This trade represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Corey Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, March 18th, Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $116,080.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Corey Baker sold 2,000 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $115,960.00.

Vita Coco Stock Down 3.4%

COCO stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.00. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37.

Vita Coco News Summary

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.80 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 11.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Vita Coco this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vita Coco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COCO. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Vita Coco by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vita Coco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vita Coco by 3.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vita Coco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vita Coco

About Vita Coco

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Vita Coco, Inc (NASDAQ: COCO) is a global beverage company specializing in coconut-based products. Founded in 2004 by Michael Kirban and Ira Liran, the company pioneered the introduction of refrigerated coconut water to U.S. consumers. Headquartered in New York City, Vita Coco sources coconuts from growers in tropical regions such as the Philippines, Indonesia and Brazil, partnering with local farmers to promote sustainable agriculture and community development.

The company’s flagship offering, Vita Coco Original Coconut Water, is available in multiple pack sizes and a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

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