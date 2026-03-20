Midnight (NIGHT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $349.52 Million

Midnight (NIGHT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. One Midnight token can now be bought for approximately $0.0455 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midnight has a market capitalization of $491.39 million and approximately $349.52 million worth of Midnight was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Midnight has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,443.48 or 0.99784203 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,429.38 or 0.99784919 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Midnight Token Profile

Midnight’s genesis date was December 8th, 2025. Midnight’s total supply is 24,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,800,000,000 tokens. Midnight’s official Twitter account is @midnightntwrk. The Reddit community for Midnight is https://reddit.com/r/gdsihr5jfq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Midnight is midnight.network/blog. The official website for Midnight is midnight.network.

Buying and Selling Midnight

According to CryptoCompare, “Midnight (NIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Cardano platform. Midnight has a current supply of 24,000,000,000 with 16,607,399,401 in circulation. The last known price of Midnight is 0.04429949 USD and is down -2.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $306,446,572.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midnight.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midnight directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midnight should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midnight using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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