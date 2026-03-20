Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Glencore PLC (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Glencore to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Glencore Trading Up 0.8%

About Glencore

OTCMKTS GLNCY opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.88. Glencore has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

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Glencore is a global natural resources company engaged in the production, processing and marketing of commodities. The business combines large-scale mining and metals operations with an extensive physical commodities trading and marketing platform. Its activities span the full commodity value chain, from extraction and smelting/refining to the commercial distribution of metals and energy products to industrial customers worldwide.

Key product areas include base and precious metals (such as copper, zinc, nickel and related concentrates), bulk commodities and energy products (including thermal coal and oil) and associated value?added materials and services.

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