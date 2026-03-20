Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $2,006,074.56 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,006,074.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,628.48. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92.
- On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE
Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy
Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Brookfield commitment positions Bloom to supply fuel?cell power for AI data centers, implying a multi?billion dollar deployment pipeline and clear revenue/market?expansion upside. Bloom Energy Brookfield Deal Links Fuel Cells To AI Data Center Growth
- Positive Sentiment: Industry analysis flags acute data?center power constraints and fast?growing demand from big tech capex, supporting Bloom’s TAM and order cadence for on?site generation products. Bloom Energy: Positioned To Capture Urgent Demand For Data Centers
- Positive Sentiment: Technically, Bloom is consolidating near trend highs with a cup?with?handle pattern and support at the 50?day moving average — a setup that traders interpret as poised for upside if broad buying returns. Bloom Energy (BE) Price Forecast: Support Holds, Trend Poised for Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Investor interest has been bolstered by AI/infrastructure narratives and coverage that highlights Bloom as a beneficiary of the AI power crunch, which can drive multiple and flow into the name. Zacks Investment Ideas feature
- Neutral Sentiment: Street view remains mixed — analyst ratings and price targets vary (buy/hold/sell mix and an average 12?month target around ~$132), so further upside may depend on execution and order announcements. Why Bloom Energy (BE) Stayed in Focus as AI Power Demand Lifted Interest in the Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: Aman Joshi sold ~19,944 shares (~$3.09M), which can spook some investors even if sales are routine/for diversification. Aman Joshi Sells 19,944 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling continued across several executives — Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares (~$1.18M). Multiple insider sales may temper sentiment despite positive commercial news. Insider Selling: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells 7,800 Shares of Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Other officers (Satish Chitoori, Shawn Marie Soderberg) also sold sizable blocks (~19k and ~42.9k shares across filings), adding to the downside risk if investors interpret sales as signaling peak optimism. Satish Chitoori Sells 18,964 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock Shawn Marie Soderberg Sells 29,807 Shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Stock
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.
Founded in 2001 by Dr.
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