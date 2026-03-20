Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Insider Sells $2,006,074.56 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,074 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.44, for a total value of $2,006,074.56. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 211,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,397,628.48. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Marie Soderberg also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 29,807 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total value of $4,583,720.46.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 25th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 25,244 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.93, for a total value of $4,491,664.92.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 3,332 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.56, for a total value of $465,013.92.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $166.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -439.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 3.11. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $180.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $151.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $102.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $98.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.87.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BE

Key Stories Impacting Bloom Energy

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloom Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bloom Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

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Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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